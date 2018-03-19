Driver denies causing death of cyclist Dylan Crossey

A driver allegedly involved in a collision which killed Preston schoolboy Dylan Crossey pleaded not guilty to two charges when he appeared before a jury at Preston Crown Court today.

David John Harwood, 42, of The Close, New Longton, denied causing the death of the 15-year-old by dangerous driving and also a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Dylan, a pupil at All Hallows RC High School in Penwortham, died the day after being in collision with a BMW car when he was riding his bike late at night on Wham Lane, Whitestake near Preston in October 2016.

