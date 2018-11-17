Driver arrested in Chorley for being more than twice over the legal drink drive limit, having no insurance, and having no licence

Lancashire Police have arrested a motorist in Chorley for a series of serious driving offences.

Taking to social media at 8.04am, a spokesman for Lancashire Police revealed how the motorist had been arrested last night for a "fatal four offence" in the town.

A motorist driving this car in Chorley was more than twice over the drink drive limit

They said: "The driver was over twice the drink drive limit - not to mention held no licence or insurance. Our thanks to Chorley Police for their assistance."

Fatal four offences are speeding; distractions such as using mobile phones whilst driving; not wearing a seatbelt; and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.