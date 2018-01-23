Drink and drug shame of more than 120 Lancashire drivers

More than 120 drink drivers were caught as part of Lancashire Police’s Christmas drink drive campaign.

Police said 3,247 breath tests were carried out across the county throughout December, with 126 people failing or refusing to provide a specimen – resulting in a failure rate of 3.9%.

It included 38 failures out of 1,157 in South division which covers the Preston area, and 48 failures out of 1,471 in West division, which covers Blackpool.

Instead of traditional random checks, officers adopted an intelligence-led approach, which is cited as the reason for an apparent increase in positive failed or refused drug and alcohol tests.

Around 54% of motorists tested failed a roadside drug test - 30 out of 56 were under the influence of illicit substances.

It included 10 out of 16 failures in South division and 16 out of 27 failures in West division.

Insp Andy Trotter of Lancashire Police, said: “Drinking or taking drugs when driving is unacceptable at any time of the year and our efforts to catch those responsible will continue in a bid to make our roads safer.

“Unfortunately 126 people still thought it acceptable to drink and drive risking their licence, jobs, lives and even worse, putting others at risk.

He added: “Just one drink or drug driver on the roads of Lancashire is always one too many.”