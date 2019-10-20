Double murder probe launched after two teenage boys die following stabbing in Milton Keynes

Have your say

Two 17-year-old boys have died after a stabbing.

Emergency services were called to an address in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, shortly before midnight on Saturday (October 19).

A police officer

One of the victims died at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later.

The victims' next of kin have been told.

Two men were injured in the incident, and are in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter from Thames Valley Police urged witnesses to come forward following the "shocking" incident.

He said: "I would like to speak to anyone who has any information which could help with our inquiries, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Archford Croft.

"Even if you think details may be insignificant, please come forward and speak to police."