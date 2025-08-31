Residents in Pendle have been urged not to leave their wheelie bins out any longer than they have to after a spate of arson attacks on them.

Blazes have been deliberately started in bins in parts of Nelson and Colne - with the fire service warning of the risks that the reckless actions pose.

Pendle Council is set to distribute leaflets - initially in the Bankhouse Road/Reedyford Road areas of the Bradley ward, where the problem has been particularly acute - to drive home the message of how dangerous rubbish fires can be and the impact they have on public services.

There has also been an increase in reports of fires being set in bins in the Brierfield and Waterside ward.

David Walker, Pendle Borough Council's assistant director of operational services, said: “To help prevent fires being started, we would suggest residents only put their bins out on collection days and then take them back in as soon as possible afterwards.

“Another preventative measure is to dispose of batteries through our kerbside collection scheme; by leaving them in a bag on top of the recycling bins.”

Council leader David Whipp added: “These deliberate fires have a significant impact on our local communities with a cost involved for each incident to the council, police and fire service.

“These acts of vandalism are unnecessary, could cause serious harm and need to be stopped; and we are hoping that by raising awareness with these leaflets, we will reach the culprits.”

Dave Harris, watch manager at Nelson Fire Station, said: “By tackling this issue together, we aim to reduce incidents, protect our environment and keep our community safe.

“We have seen an increase in the number of deliberate rubbish fires in Pendle. Rubbish fires can spread to buildings, risk lives and take firefighters away from dealing with more serious fires.”