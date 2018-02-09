Donations flood in to pay for tragic teen Michael Brooks' funeral

An appeal to raise money to help pay for the funeral costs of Preston teenager, Michael Brooks, has been flooded with donations, say fundraisers.

Family members are said to have been overwhelmed with the generosity shown by well-wishers who have so far donated over £1,500 to the fund.

More than 130 people have shown support to the Brooks family by helping them to raise enough money to lay Michael to rest.

Chantelle Reynolds started a Just Giving page with permission from the family after she was touched by the Brooks family appeal to find the missing 19 year-old.

In a recent message to the fundraising site the mum of two said: "It's so beautiful to see how every one has come together for Michael.

"Smashed the £1,000 target for help towards funeral costs so thank you to everyone.

"Michael's family are overwhelmed with all the support and are so grateful to you all.

"Please continue to share the page for us as we can still raise money for another 17 days and the more we get the better his send off will be."

Family and friends spent over three weeks searching for the teenager after he went missing in the early hours of Sunday, January 14.

His body was tragically recovered from the River Ribble on Tuesday February 6.

Anyone who wishes to help the family with a donation should visit the Just Giving page here.