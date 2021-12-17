Dog who was beaten and thrown over fence by abusive owner rehomed in time for Christmas

Teddy, a four-year-old Shar Pei, was left with multiple untreated rib fractures after being thrown over a fence by his abusive owner in Deeside.

Staff at the RSPCA's Preston and District Branch Rehoming Centre spent 14 months rehabilitating Teddy - who was so scared of his former owner he used to "shake and defecate in fear".

A vet who examined Teddy said he had suffered from the rib fractures "for many weeks as a minimum and likely longer" which had occurred on multiple occasions.

Teddy's traumatic experience had left him especially fearful of men and he needed months of gentle handling to build up his confidence.

He also required pain relief, supplements and hydrotherapy sessions for the injuries he sustained during the attacks.

Centre manager Mark Allen said: "Teddy struggled to cope in the kennel environment and unfortunately, due to his nervousness with new people and situations, he wasn't suitable for fostering, so I decided he could stay in my office at the centre during the day.

“We slowly built up his confidence around new people and situations and soon realised that the way to his heart was a daily walk at the same time. You knew when he’d befriended you as he’d come and paw at your leg for a fuss."

His new owner visited the centre multiple times so that Teddy could get to know him.

On Thursday ( December 16), staff said goodbye to him for the final time as he left to start his new life in Lancashire.

"I will miss him massively. Every morning when I came through the door, he was waiting in reception for me and he would get so excited when he saw me," Mark added.

"He has so much love and affection to give and it is testament to his friendly and loving nature that he is able to forgive all humans after the cruel abuse he received.

"After 14 months with us, we are all over the moon that Teddy has found a lovely home with a fabulous owner who thinks the world of him, and we know he’s now got a wonderful life ahead of him."

Following an RSPCA prosecution, Teddy's former owner was given an 18 month suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping all animals for ten years.

Teddy is one of 60 dogs and 90 cats that the Preston and District branch of the RSPCA has rehomed so far this year.

