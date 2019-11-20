Dog walker could provide vital information to police investigating sexual assault in Lancaster

A dog walker could provide vital information to police after a woman was sexually assaulted in Lancaster.

The victim had been sexually assaulted on the canal towpath, close to South Road on Thursday, November 14 at around 12.30am.

She had been approached from behind and touched inappropriately, with her bank card and mobile phone stolen.

A 28-year-old man from Lancaster was later arrested in connection with the investigation and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Following extensive CCTV enquiries, police believe the man in the picture may have been walking in the area around the time of the incident and could hold vital information.

Det Insp Andy Ellis of Lancaster CID, said: “While incidents of this nature are understandably concerning, I would like to reassure the public that they are rare and we have a number of resources dedicated to the investigation.

“We have made an arrest and our enquiries are continuing. This is very much a live investigation.

“We are keen to trace the dog walker in the picture and believe they could have vital information linked to the inquiry.

“I would urge anyone with information about who this is, to contact us as soon as possible. Likewise, if you think this is you, please pick up the phone and get in touch.

“I would like to stress that this person is being treated solely as a potential witness.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log number 126 of November 14.