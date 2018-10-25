Do you recognise this man wanted by Preston police?

Have your say

Police want help finding a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary.

Officers said the burglary occurred in the Bridge Street area of Bamber Bridge, between 7pm on September 17 and 1pm on September 18.

The victim's home was broken into by the rear and a number of electrical items were stolen, including a 42 inch TV and an electric guitar.

Enquiries are on-going, but if anyone has information regarding the incident, or can help police identify the man, email: 8313@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number LC-20180918-0755.