Do you know why a driver attacked a pedestrian with metal bar in a violent assault in Chorley?

A man was hit twice over the head with a metal bar by a passing driver during a violent incident in Chorley.

Police are appealing for information following the incident on Tuesday October 27.

A 57-year-old man was walking on St Annes Road when he was passed by a red car between 12.10am and 12.15am

The vehicle, possibly a red Vauxhall Astra, stopped at the junction with Lyons Lane and the driver got out of the car, hitting the victim twice on the head with a metal bar.

The attacker got back in the vehicle and made off in the direction of Lyons Lane.

The victim suffered minor head injuries.

PC Richard Lucas, of Chorley Police, said: “We are investigating an assault in Chorley.

“While the attack took place late in the early hours of the morning, we’re hopeful someone has seen what happened.

“If you have any information which can assist our enquiries, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SC1810267.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.