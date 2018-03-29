Do you know where Michael, 26, is?

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a man went missing from Chorley.

Michael Cartwright, 26, was last seen at an address in The Oaks around 9.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 28).

He is described as white, 6ft 5in tall of slim build with short red hair.

Police are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are concerned for Michael’s welfare.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log reference 0952 of March 29.