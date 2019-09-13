'Do not approach him': Police hunt 'violent individual' in connection with a string of Preston car thefts and burglaries

Police in Preston are hunting a "violent" man wanted in connection with a string of car thefts and burglaries.

Peter Fraser, 26, from Liverpool, is thought to have stolen a Vauxhall Zafira from Plunginton, as well as an Audi TT from Grasmere Road in Fulwood on Monday, September 9.

Peter Fraser is wanted by police and could be carrying weapons.

Police described him as 6' tall, with a medium build and hazel eye, and said he could be carrying weapons.

Officers said he was also wanted on prison recall, as well as for threats to kill in Kirkby, and a burglary in Aintree in Liverpool.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “Fraser is wanted with numerous offences and we would encourage anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and contact police.

“We know Fraser is a violent individual & may carry weapons. If you do see him, do not approach him but instead call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or 01772 209729, or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk