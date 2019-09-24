"Do not approach him", detectives warn public after high risk sex offender goes missing

Have your say

A high risk sex offender is evading police after being summoned for recall to prison.

Detectives with Lancashire Police have issued a public appeal after a convicted sex offender went missing last week.

Ricky Stuart, 37, of Lee Street, Accrington, who was jailed in 2013 for attempted rape, is described as a 'high risk offender'

Police are searching for Ricky Stuart, 37, of Lee Street, Accrington, who was last seen at around 6pm on Thursday (September 19) at Blackburn bus station in the town centre.

Stuart was jailed for 7 and a half years after being found guilty of sexual assault, assault by penetration and attempted rape after a week-long trial at Burnley Crown Court in June 2013.

His licence period was then extended for four years in August 2013 by Judge Simon Newell at Preston Crown Court.

He is now wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence and for evading prison recall.

Stuart, who has links to the Blackburn, Burnley and Accrington areas, is described as as white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with a bald head. He also wears glasses.

Det Con Thomas Dawson, of Blackburn Police, said: "Stuart is a high risk sex offender and we are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

"We would advise people not to approach him but instead call police immediately if you see him."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101. You can also email mosovoeast@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.