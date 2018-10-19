'Disgusting, embarrassing behaviour! Nothing but cowards!' - Shock over hate mail sent to Preston residents

Preston residents have been left incensed after leaflets ridiculing Islam were hand delivered to six addresses in the city.

The booklets included cartoons making vile slurs against Muslims, which has left the victims believing they were deliberately targeted because of their religion.

Pav Akhtar, 40, who was among those who received the booklet, said: “We had a hand delivered note addressed to us directly.

“What was most concerning for us is that each note was a handwritten letter sent to six specific households. How they know which households to target I couldn’t tell you.

“It was sent only to Asian people in the neighbourhood. It was targeted especially to Asian Muslim families.

"None of the white neighbours received it and our Sikh neighbours also didn’t get them.

“We were purposefully targeted.”

This is how you reacted:

Disgusting behaviour. I was even more upset on reading the article and finding out about all the racist abuse suffered since the Brexit vote.

Joanne Baybutt

Cowards hiding behind anonymity

Stuart Weeks

Just put it in the bin it's really not worth getting upset about it they obviously have nothing better to do with their time.

Sheila Ashton

We are not all like those cowards keep safe.

Carol Armer

There's been 18 years of relentless attacks in the media against Islam/Muslims.. this is one of the inevitable results of such vitriol pumped out relentlessly for almost two decades. Few comments above.. not all people are like that.. agreed!

Raheel Baig

Vile vermin, I hope you and your children believe NOT ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE RACIST. Be safe.

Marie Pollard

Disgusting, embarrassing behaviour! Nothing but cowards!

Lidia Lee