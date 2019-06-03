Disgruntled worker attacked colleague in the men’s restroom at Preston Magistrates’ Court

A disgruntled sacked worker who attacked his former colleague in a court as he prepared to give evidence against him has been jailed for nine months.

Anthony Welsh, 58, of Dogford Road, Royton, Oldham, banged the victim’s head against the wall in the men’s restroom at Preston Magistrates’ Court, causing a graze and lump.

Anthony Welsh

The victim, Colin Steele, was due to give evidence over an incident at Amey in Bamber Bridge, in which Welsh threatened Mr Steele and another colleague with a cosh.

The trial had to be aborted and rearranged.

Preston’s Sessions House Court heard Welsh previously lost an appeal against the decision to dismiss him and blamed his former colleagues.

The court heard at 8am on May 25 last year the defendant attended his former place of work and the two workers saw him walk toward them saying: “Just the two lads I want - let’s have you.”

Prosecuting, Peter Barr said: “ Mr Steele says he noticed the defendant move his right hand towards his right pocket where he could see a cosh handle. He said his face was contorted with rage.”

The two men locked themselves in the management cabin as Welsh shouted: “Get yourselves out here, I’m going to smash your face in’.

He continued, swearing and saying: “I’m going to kill you, you stitched me up.” before extending the cosh and waving it around.

He also gestured to his foot saying: “I don’t need a weapon anyway, I’ll crush your skull with this.”

His defence lawyer said he had asked to swap hours due to mental health concerns but had been “ignored”.

His position has now been taken up by two individuals doing the same amount of work he was doing on his own.

He added: “Before this event he attempted suicide and was in intensive care for five days. He is receiving assistance through his GP and health services.”

Judge Graham Knowles QC said: “ You’d got the sack, you didn’t agree with that decision and you blamed work colleagues for it.

“Courts should be able to say to people ‘here you will be safe’, but you violated all of that.”