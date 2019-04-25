Disgraced Preston junior football coach Dave Aspden - who is on the run in the USA - admits sex offence against boy by video link

A junior football club official fled to the USA after his attempts to abuse a 12-year-old boy came to light.

David Aspden, former secretary of Springfields FC, was suspended from his position after a complaint to police in 2017.

READ MORE: Club suspends official after police arrest



It is understood he flew to the States in December 2018 and failed to return to the UK for his court hearings.

His trial began at Burnley Crown Court this week, but in unusual circumstances the judge then allowed Aspden to plead guilty via a video link to inciting a child into sexual activity.

He has now been ordered to return to the UK for his sentencing on June 7.

Aspden, 33, of Goldburn Close, Ingol, Preston, had verbally requested the youngster to perform a lewd act on himself in a caravan in Cumbria, the court heard.

The brave youngster, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, refused.

He confided in his mum more than a month later, sparking the investigation.

At the time of his arrest, club chairman Paul Crowhurst confirmed that Mr Aspden had been suspended “with immediate effect” after the complaint came to light, and said: “David has been club secretary for about three years, but he is not involved in the coaching side of things.”

However, the family say he was coaching the children when the offence happened.

The victim’s brother said: “He painted himself as the helping hand, offering to pick people’s kids up.

“My brother is all right, luckily he said no.

“He told his mum a few weeks later. I was fuming.

“Aspden denied it all then left the country.”

The defendant must return to the UK and attend his sentencing on June 7 at Burnley Crown Court.