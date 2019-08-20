Disgraced Lancashire fireman who raped teenage girl jailed

A disgraced fireman who raped a teenager has been jailed for 12 years.

Gavin Kirkham, 42, served at St Annes fire station and had previously hit the headlines for a heroic rescue at a blazing block of flats in St Anne’s

But his reputation lies in tatters as he begins a lengthy jail term following the depraved attack in summer August 2016, following a birthday party.

Preston Crown Court was told he entered the room where the girl was sleeping in the middle of the night and raped her.

He denied the charges, but was found guilty of two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Sources close to the case said Kirkham was due to marry his partner at the end of August 2016, but the wedding was called off as a result.

Judge Heather Lloyd imposed a restraining order banning him contacting his victim.

He must sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life and is barred from working with children and vulnerable adults for the rest of his life.