Disgraced ex Lancashire social worker Raymond Griffin suffered a broken jaw after being attacked in Garth prison for insulting a traveller

A man serving a 19 year jail term for historical sex offences was left needing surgery when a fellow inmate attacked him, a court heard.

Raymond Griffin, 60, was attacked at HMP Garth in Leyland while playing snooker after he called the inmate, from the travelling community, a ‘pikey’.

Raymond Griffin



Wayne Arnold, 33, who was serving a sentence for sex offences and violence, had complained Griffin and another inmate had been on the snooker table for too long during association time, where inmates mingle with other prisoners.



Griffin, formerly of Brisbane Place, Thornton Cleveleys, made the remark to him and was punched once, breaking his jaw in two places, and he needed surgery.



He had been jailed in August 2017 after being found guilty of 10 historic counts of rape and indecent assault against a 16 year old at a children’s home in Bispham.

Arnold admits wounding Griffin on December 11 last year when he appeared by video link at Preston Crown Court.

Judge Philip Parry sentenced him to serve 18 months on top of his current sentence.