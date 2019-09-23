Disgraced Chorley financial worker who treated himself to motorbike and car is jailed for theft from employers

A company commercial director who splurged more than £30,000 of his employers' money on a spending spree has been jailed for 34 months.

Despite earning £75,000 a year, Christopher Beddall, 41, of Victoria Road, Warley, Brentwood, Essex, used funds stolen from his former workplace, Town and County Piling (TCP) Ltd in Chorley, to buy a car, a motorbike, a British bulldog, an engagement ring, expensive watches, a holiday to New York, and a private registration plate amongst other things.

Beddall on his wedding day

Judge Nicholas Barker imposed an immediate jail term and ruled he will now face proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act in January 13 to reclaim the cash.

He said: "It is apparent from your pre-sentence report that you still do not accept your responsibility, and in that document you continue to seek to blame the victims of this offence.

"I find you to be a devious and dishonest individual."

Beddall had denied two counts of theft totalling over £28,000, one count of attempted theft of over £11,000, and one count of fraud for more than £8,000 regarding a payment for a motorbike, but was convicted by jurors at Preston Crown Court.

He was caught when the bank’s fraud department detected a payment of £11,000 to what looked to be a regular supplier - but the bank account details had been changed to his.

His former boss, Andrew Roberts called him a “prolific liar, a conman and a thief”.

Beddall, who had control of the company’s banking, was dismissed after his computer was forensically examined.

Amongst his web searches were ‘Invoice Fraud’, ‘Invoice Fraud Court’, ‘Fraud using bank login’, ‘Fake invoice scam’, ‘countries that don’t extradite’, ‘jobs in Barbados’, ‘jobs in Jamaica’, and ‘speedboats for sale’.”