Disgraced care home worker admits stealing cash

A disgraced care home worker has admitted sneaking into the rooms of two elderly women and stealing money from their purses.

Magdalena Offor, 34, of New Hall Lane, Preston, was employed at the Cuerden Grange care home in Bamber Bridge, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

The case has been committed to Preston Crown Court

Offor claims she committed the thefts as her abusive partner was putting pressure on her to obtain cash at the time.

Prosecuting, Pam Ward said on February 11 the daughter-in-law of one of her elderly victims had been to visit the home, putting £30 in her purse for her to have her hair done, and saw there was already £20 in.

She said: “The relative noticed a member of care staff walk past and she appeared to look into the victim’s room. The witness thought it was suspicious.

“While £50 may seem small to our standards I think it’s quite a lot to those ladies. Its targeting of vulnerable victims in their 80s.

“There was considerable emotional distress caused.”

The incident was reported to staff and they reviewed CCTV. It showed the defendant hanging around in the corridor and entering the pensioner’s room at 4.19pm. A minute later she walked out again. On the same day a similar incident occurred.

Defending, James Ball said: “The defendant was in a violent, abusive relationship with a partner who was addicted to drugs and would regularly beat her and demand money off her, and made threats to her she needed to find the money from somewhere.”

The case was committed to Preston Crown Court where she will appear on July 10.