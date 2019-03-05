Disembodied feet found in Heysham remain a cold case mystery

Britain’s first online database of unsolved deaths may help police solve the mystery of a woman’s right foot found in a training shoe in Middleton, near Overton, in August 1987.

Launched by the Missing Persons Bureau, the grim website contains images and identifying features of 1,029 men and women, as well as details of 105 babies, who have remained unclaimed by their families.

The feet were found in these trainers.

Grim photos held on the site show victims’ faces taken from the mortuary slab, tattoos, items found on them such as jewellery and hair brooches, as well as eerie sketches and reconstructions of their faces.

The database includes details of a right foot found inside a sock and training shoe which was found at Middleton on August 5, 1987.

OnAugust 31, 1987 a left foot was found in an identical sock and training shoe at Heysham. The shoes were British size 4.

The missing persons bureau database features all the information known about the feet, that they came from a white European woman between the ages of 17 and 50 and the trainers were grey and bue with three vertical stripes on the side.

An artist's impression of the man whose body was found near Glasson Dock in 2015.

The socks were white and were of a cotton type material.

Case number 06-023699 still remains unsolved to this day, and the rest of the body was never found.

Case number 15-004961 is the body of a white European man, found on the salt marshes on the River Lune estuary near Glasson Dock on August 10,2015.

The man thought to be between the ages of 30 and 70, had collar length brown hair and was 170cm tall.

His clothing was black ‘Derri’ boots, a burgundy beanie hat with the ‘Adidas’ logo on the front, a blue hooded ‘Highpoint’ waterproof jacket, small size, a black jacket with ‘Northern Profile Security Services’ motif on the left chest area, a red, green and blue woollen jumperand a multi-coloured check shirt, also in a small size.

His possessions included a black wallet, two keys similar to Yale lock types, a JML credit card sized magnifying glass and a plastic card holder containing two pieces of card believed to be from ‘Uncut’ magazine with song titles and a list of written film titles on the white reverse.

The body and the remains found at Middleton, Heysham and Glasson Dock are just two of eight cases in Lancashire which remain unsolved.

To help with these unsolved deaths, and identify any of the people featured on the database, visit https://missingpersons.police.uk