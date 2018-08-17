Disabled volunteer kicked and beaten by drunk man

A community stalwart was brutally assaulted at an allotment by a man who branded him a “grass”.

Robin Maudsley, chairman of Deepdale community group CRAB (Communities, Residents and Businesses), was beaten up at St Barnabas community allotments on April 20.

The 66-year-old, who walks with the aid of a cane, suffered suspected broken ribs.

Christopher Coyne, 51, of Douglas Avenue, Wesham, near Preston, must pay him £300 compensation after admitting assault before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He must complete 100 hours unpaid work and pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mr Maudsley says he has suffered nightmares and flashbacks ever since.

He said: “ I was locking the community allotment poly tunnels up around 6pm. I heard someone shouting abuse - that he was going to ‘sort me out’ for being a grass to the police and getting traffic wardens to book cars.

“I said I had no clue to what he was talking about and he then tried to climb the metal fence, which bent with his weight.

“He was very abusive, pointing at me and stinking of beer. His eyes were bulging out of his sockets before he attacked me.”

Mr Maudsley was pushed to the ground and kneed in his ribs, and says he heard them crack.

He added: “I shouted: ‘ Get off me, you have broken my ribs. My left hand, which had my walking stick, was stuck behind my back so I only had my right hand which is deformed and weak from previously having sepsis and gangrene. How I managed to break his hold from my throat I have no idea.”

Coyne threw his glasses and broke them during his ordeal.

Mr Maudsley, who suffered injuries to his ribs, ankle, knee and bruising to his throat and left arm, heard a passer by shouting: “Get off him, he’s an old man”.

He adds: “I thought I was going to die. I was so much pain and could not see. If the neighbor across the road had not come to my aid things might have got worse.

“It’s made me very jumpy and depressed and now I’m very rarely out on my own.”