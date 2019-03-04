Disabled Lancashire pensioner hospitalised after attack by teenage gang in broad daylight

A 69-year-old disabled man has been hospitalised after teenagers allegedly attacked him in broad daylight in a Blackburn park.



The attack happened at around 1.15pm on Monday, February 25 on the bowling green at Corporation Park, off Preston New Road.

The group, described as being Asian and aged around 16-years-old, punched and kicked a 69-year-old pensioner at around 1.15pm on February 25 on the bowling green at Corporation Park, Blackburn.

The 69-year-old victim, who had been riding a mobility scooter, said he had briefly spoken to a group of five young men who were on the green.

Just minutes later, the man was attacked from behind by one of the young men, who punched the pensioner in the back of the head.

The other youths then launched a vicious assault on the man, punching and kicking him until he fell to the ground.

A female friend who had been walking in the park with the victim tried to stop the frenzied attack, but the youths began punching her as well.

The attack occurred at around 1.15pm on February 25 on the bowling green at Corporation Park in Blackburn.

The man suffered significant cuts and bruises and was taken by ambulance to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment. The woman suffered minor bruising to her arms and ribs.

The group is described as Asian and aged around 16-years-old. They were last seen running off towards Revidge Road.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information from anyone who might have witnessed the attack.

PC Ian Nylan, of Blackburn Police, said: "This was a nasty assault and we would like to reassure local residents that our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“We are determined to find those responsible and are now asking anybody who saw the incident, or who knows who may be responsible, to contact us as soon as possible.

"We would now like to trace them and are asking anybody who saw the incident, or has information about it, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Anybody with information is asked to ring 101 quoting log number 641 of February 25th."