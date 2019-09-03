Dione Draisey still missing from Preston after six days

Have your say

Dione Draisey remains missing from Preston after almost a week, police said.

The 19 year old was reported missing from the Wilbraham Street area of Preston on Wednesday, August 28, and was last seen at around 1am.

Dione has been missing since August 28.

Police believe she may have travelled by train to Manchester Piccadilly, and could be sleeping rough near the Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester city centre.

READ MORE >>> Car engulfed in flames near Buckshaw Village Starbucks



Dione is white, roughly 5' 8" tall, and slim.

She was last seen wearing a green parka coat with a fur hood, white Adidas trainers with black stripes, and carrying a peach and burgundy sleeping bag and a pink tent.

Officers have appealed for any information about her whereabouts.

For any sightings of Dione in the Preston area, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting investigation reference 04/154397/19.

For any sightings of Dione in the Manchester area, please call 101, ensuring to ask for Greater Manchester Police, and quote log reference 3122 of 30/08/19.