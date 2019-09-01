Detectives issue warning to anyone helping killers of Lancaster man Lee Farrington

Detectives have issued a warning to anyone who may be involved in helping the killers of Lee Farrington, who was stabbed in Lancaster on Tuesday.



This comes after the arrests of three people suspected of assisting those involved.



Police were called at shortly after 10.50pm on Tuesday August 27 to reports of an assault at an address on Tarnsyke Road.



Officers attended and found local man Lee Farrington, 29, with a serious stab wound to his leg. He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and then later Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but died on Wednesday morning.

A 23-year-old man and a woman, 25, from Lancaster were arrested for assisting an offender but have been released under investigation pending further enquiries. A second woman aged 41 from Lancaster is also currently being held on suspicion of the same offence.

DCI Geoff Hurst from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “I would like to remind people that a young man has lost his life and it’s important we find who was involved.

“We have a number of lines of enquiry and names of suspects who we think were involved. It is only a matter of time before we find them and we will be relentless in our pursuit. We will not stop until we find them and anyone who may be helping them evade the police.



“Let me make it clear that those found to have been helping the people involved in Lee Farrington’s murder avoid justice, will be found and arrested. They are not only making matters worse for those people but are actually committing a criminal offence. We have already arrested three people suspected of this and will continue to take action against anyone else we believe has been involved.



“I continue to appeal to anyone who knows anything about the incident or who was involved to please get in touch.”



Police say if anyone has information that could help and haven’t yet contacted them, please call on 101 quoting log number LC-20190831-0778.



Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.