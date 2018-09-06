Detectives issue Evofit in search of man who assaulted dog walker

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a dog walker in Accrington have issued an Evo Fit image of a man they want to speak to.

Around 6pm on Saturday, August 25 a 53-year-old woman was walking her dog along a footpath close to the rear of Epping Avenue between Whinney Hill Road and East Crescent.

She walked past a man and on completing a circular walking route, noticed the same man walking towards her. He grabbed her shoulder and forced his hand between her legs.

She shouted at the offender, pushed him off and managed to run away. He ran off in the opposite direction.

The offender is described as white aged approximately 18 to 20 years of age, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, small to medium build. He had blond hair, which was collar length at the back and shorter to his ears on the sides. He also had a slightly off centre parting in his hair.

He was wearing a navy blue sweat top with a round neck with a logo across the chest which was possibly a cream band. He wore matching tracksuit bottoms which were elasticated at the ankle and dark coloured footwear

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following the attack and want to reassure residents.

Detective Constable Martin Vernon, from East CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this distressing incident and I would appeal for anyone who recognises the man in the picture or who has any information which could assist to get in touch.

“I understand such incidents can cause alarm and concern in the community and I would like to stress we have a number of officers working on this inquiry and are doing everything possible to locate the offender involved.”

Anyone with information can call East CID on 01254 353863 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1088 of August 25.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.