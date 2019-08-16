'Despicable' Preston man jailed after daylight burglaries

A Preston man jailed for breaking into houses in broad daylight is "despicable", said police.

Colin Hannan, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and four months on Tuesday, August 6, at Preston Crown Court.

Colin Hannan, 49, was sentenced to three years and four months.

The 49 year old had been arrested by police in Preston on Thursday, June 20, after he broke into two houses in the Plungington area during broad daylight in May 2019.

READ MORE >>> Anguish as Preston's historic Old Tram Bridge is deemed 'beyond repair'



Hannan burgled a house on Plungington Road on Thursday, May 2, before striking again on Sunday, May 19, when he climbed through an unlocked window at the home of a young family on Linton Street.

He stole a PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch from Plungington Road, and £40 in cash from a kitchen cabinet in Linton Street.

PC Sam Patel said: “South Burglary Team will not tolerate burglaries being committed in their local community and will do their utmost best to identify those responsible.

"These were despicable crimes and we hope Hannan’s sentence provides some justice to the victims.”