Delivery driver threatened by two men holding a gun and iron bar in Appley Bridge

A man had completed a takeaway delivery in Appley Bridge when he was threatened by two men holding weapons.



Lancashire Police were called at 6.44pm on Sunday (December 15) to reports of a man being threatened by two men holding a gun and an iron bar on Finch Lane.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1140 of December 15.

As the victim left his vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, he was approached by another man in a black Saab Estate who took a small amount of money from his hand.

The Saab then drove off, with the two offenders leaving in the victim’s car.

The victim was not hurt.

The Fiesta was later found by police in a car park in Shevington.

Nobody has been arrested at this stage. Enquires are ongoing.

DC Danny Gardner of Ormskirk Police said: “We would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to know if anyone has seen the two vehicles described between 18:44 and 19:10 hours on Sunday. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please pick up the phone.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.