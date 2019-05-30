DEEPDALE MURDER: Trial date set for Preston murder

Have your say

A 44 year-old man has appeared at Preston Crown Court charged with murdering Steven May.

Darren Taylor, 44, of no fixed address was arrested on Saturday, May 25 and charged with the murder of 50-year-old Mr May at a home in Raven Street, Deepdale on Monday, May 20.

This afternoon he appeared before Preston Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.

He did not enter a plea, his first opportunity to do so will be on September 2.

He has been remanded in custody and a trial date has been set as November 25. It is expected the trial will last three weeks.

Lancashire Police said a post mortem examination revealed a number of injuries to Mr May's body including multiple fractures. It is believed he died as a result of these injuries.

If you have any information that could help the police investigation, call 101, quoting incident reference 1596 of May 23.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.