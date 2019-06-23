Death of man found in car in Preston 'not suspicious'

Have your say

Police have concluded their investigation into an "unexplained" death in Preston.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "Following an investigation into a man’s body being found in the back of a car on Beenland Street yesterday (Saturday, June 22),

"We can confirm that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends".

He is believed to be a 38-year-old local man.

A file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Police thanked the public for their support .