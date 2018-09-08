Dead cats found in Clayton Brook could have been killed deliberately

Two dead cats discovered in gardens in Clayton Brook could have been killed deliberately.

Police are now launching an investigation with the RSPCA into the cat deaths in Greenwood.

PC Craig McCabe of Chorley Police said: "Early indications suggest that these cats may have been killed deliberately.

"I understand that this may cause some concern in the local area and I would like to reassure residents that we are taking this matter extremely seriously and will do everything that we can to identify any offenders."

Anyone with information can contact PC McCabe at 1983@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or you contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.