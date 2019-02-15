'David Schwimmer lookalike' Abdulah Husseini to appear at Preston Crown Court today

Have your say

A man arrested by police looking for a suspected thief with a striking resemblance to Friends actor David Schwimmer will appear in court later on Friday.

Abdulah Husseini of Spencer Road, Slough, west London, will appear at Preston Crown Court via video link from HMP Wormwood Scrubs for a plea hearing.

Abdulah Husseini

The 36-year-old is charged with theft and fraud.

Social media users pointed out the likeness to Schwimmer's character Ross Geller in the popular US sitcom when police in Blackpool posted an image of a man leaving a restaurant and carrying what appeared to be a carton of beer cans.

Schwimmer later responded to the picture by posting a video to his Twitter account that showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a crate of beer before looking up furtively at a CCTV camera.

He captioned the video: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

"As you can see, I was in New York.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

He added the hashtag #itwasntme to the post.

Husseini is said to have stolen a coat, a phone and a wallet from Mr Basrai's restaurant in Blackpool on September 20.