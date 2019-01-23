'David Schwimmer lookalike' Abdulah Husseini sent to jail for stealing Lynx deodorant in London

A thief who went viral for his resemblance to Ross from Friends has been jailed.

Abdulah Husseini, 36, from Slough, was today jailed for 18 weeks after admitting to stealing £156 of Lynx deodorant from a Wilko store in Hounslow, west London.

Abdulah Husseini

Appearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court, he also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife.

It comes after Lancashire Police this week appealed for the public's help in finding Husseini, who failed to appear at court accused of theft and four counts of fraud in Blackpool.

The 36-year-old was due to appear before magistrates in Blackpool in December 2018 but did not turn up and could now be found anywhere in the county.

He was arrested by police following a previous appeal, which went viral after internet users claimed to spot a likeness between a man captured on a resort CCTV camera and David Schwimmer, who played lovable Ross in hit US TV sitcom Friends.

That came after a coat, mobile phone, and wallet were stolen from Mr Basrai's restaurant in Talbot Road, Blackpool on Thursday, September 20.

A CCTV image, taken from a nearby shop and showing a man carrying a crate of beer, was uploaded to social media by police in the resort before being shared around the world.

Many Facebook users posted references to some of Schwimmer's best lines from the show, with the actor himself later uploading a parody video to Twitter alongside the words: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."