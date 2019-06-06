Darwen woman rushed by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for surgery after becoming "trapped between two vans"

A woman from Darwen who was seriously injured by two vans has been rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital for surgery.

Police are appealing for information after the 39 year old "became trapped between two Vauxhall Vivaro vans" during a collision earlier this afternoon.

The junction of Newchurch Rd and Staghills Rd.

At 12:12pm, officers were called to Newchurch Road in Rowenstall, after a collision near Staghills Road.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her lower legs, and police confirmed that she was flown by air ambulance to have surgery at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The road was closed for three hours to allow investigation work to be carried out, but no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sgt Marc Glass of Lancashire Police said: “My thoughts are with the woman and her family at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is underway and we are working to establish exactly what happened and why.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information about it then please call us on 101 quoting reference 0646 of the 6th June.”