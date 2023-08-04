Damian Jackson was found dead at his flat in Regent Street at around 11am on Tuesday, July 25.

A post-mortem examination found he died from "multiple injuries".

His death was being treated as murder, Lancashire Police said.

Paying tribute, his relatives said: “The whole family is beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved son and brother.

“Damian was humble and gentle, well loved by many across Lancaster, with a great sense of humour.

“He is much missed by us all and his death has left an enormous hole in our lives.”

Police have released CCTV footage showing the last known moments of Damian Jackson before his death

Detectives on Friday (August 4) released CCTV footage of Mr Jackson’s last confirmed sighting.

The footage shows Mr Jackson at the supermarket at around 10.20am on Sunday, July 23.

Officers urged anyone who saw or spoke to Mr Jackson before or after his trip to the supermarket to come forward.

Police also wanted to speak to anyone who saw anything unusual in Regent Street or the surrounding area between July 23 and July 25.

Damian Jackson (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Incident Team, said: “We continue to appeal for information and help from the public as we look to identify who was responsible for Damian’s death.

“We have a large team of officers working around the clock on this investigation.

“Any piece of information – whether large or small – will be of assistance to us. We think someone in the local community will have answers.

“We want justice for Damian and his family.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact 101, quoting log number 0535 of July 25.

Information and footage can also be uploaded online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L13-PO1.