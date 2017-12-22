Dad jailed over sickening collection of images of child abuse

A married dad who had a picture of a baby being raped among a stash of indecent images has been jailed for a year after a judge branded it "the most appalling and depraved abuse of young children".

David Jarrard, 49, of Littlefell Lane, Quernmore, Lancaster had denied the offences but was found guilty after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, told him: " What makes these cases so serious is, but for this kind of market in indecent images, it may be that such awful abuse would not take place."

The jurors who convicted him were able to watch the sentencing.

During the case horrific details were given of some of the sickening images found in his possession including one involving a toddler and a dog.

The judge accepted he was of previous good character, and married with a responsible job.

But he added: "At the same time you don't have the mitigation of a guilty plea. Such mitigation can often show an insight into offending behaviour.

"From start to finish you have denied possessing these images and I am satisfied you have no insight or appreciation of the sort of dreadful and shocking abuse that these children must have endured. Rather, you viewed these images for your own sexual gratification.

"I have no hesitation in coming to the conclusion there has to be an immediate prison sentence.

The offences date back as far as 2013.

He was found guilty of making and possessing indecent images of children and possessing an extreme image involving an animal.