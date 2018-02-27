Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being knocked off bike on A6 Garstang Road

Have your say

A cyclist knocked off his bike suffered serious injuries on the A6 Garstang Road today.

The van driver who had gone into him left the scene but it was not long before police caught up with the vehicle.

Lancashire Roads Police Tweeted: "A6 Garstang cyclist knocked off bike and van drove off.

"Cyclist suffered serious injuries.

"Offending vehicle left part of a wing mirror at the scene and a brief description from a witness.

That’s all that was needed. Vehicle located and driver dealt with.

"The driver has been reported to the courts for due care/fail to stop offences and will be reported to the DVLA in relation to whether they’re actually fit to hold a licence."