Cyclist died following a crash with Ford Ka in Aughton

A cyclist died following a crash in Ormskirk yesterday.

Police were called to Bold Lane, Aughton at around 1.05 on Sunday following reports of a serious collision involving a cyclist and a Ford Ka.

Despite the best efforts of the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Air Ambulance, the 47-year-old cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours for collision investigation work.

Sgt Marc Glass of Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Aughton.

"This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the woman’s family at this difficult time.

"Specially trained officers are supporting the woman’s family and the driver of the Ford.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0727 of August 19.