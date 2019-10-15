Cyclist charged with assault after pedestrian is rammed with bike on Lancaster cycle path

Have your say

A man has been charged with assault after a woman was allegedly attacked with a bike as she walked along a cycle path in Lancaster.



Robbie Kirk, 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with four offences of assault and remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on September 20.

He was arrested after a woman was allegedly assaulted as she walked along a cycle path in Ovangle Road in Lancaster on Tuesday, August 27.

At around 2pm, an irate cyclist reportedly rammed a woman with a bike and attacked her on a cycle path next to Asda supermarket.

Police said a woman, also walking on the cycle path, intervened, telling the man she would call police.

The man then made off from the scene on a bike.

The witness offered to call police again, but the victim declined.

Kirk was later arrested and charged by police.

Police are now appealing for information to help trace the woman who witnessed the alleged assault.

It is believed she had a foreign accent, possibly Canadian.

Officers want to trace her and are appealing for information to help them with their investigation.

Det Con Ian Cartwright, of Lancaster CID, said: "We are keen to find this woman who we believe witnessed an assault.

"While we have limited information, we understand she intervened and offered to help.

"It is thought she had a foreign accent – possibly Canadian – and might be able to assist in our enquiries.

"If this was you, please get in touch as soon as possible."

If you can help or you know the person described, please call (01524) 596463 or email 4045@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0582 of September 16.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.