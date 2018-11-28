Customers rally round shopkeeper and raise hundreds of pounds to replace window smashed by thieves

A newsagent in Penwortham has been 'overwhelmed' with support from customers after his shop was raided by thieves.

Thompson's Newsagents in Manor Lane was raided on Monday after thieves smashed the shop's front window with a rock.

Brian Thompson and his sister Maria Taylor

It is the latest in a series of raids targeting the shop, which have caused hundreds of pounds of damage.

Shop owner Brian Thompson said he was considering closing the shop for good due to the stress of the raids.

But less than 24 hours after his shop was burgled, a fundraising campaign was launched by one of his loyal customers.

The shop's window and Christmas display was destroyed in the latest raid.

In just 12 hours, over 30 well wishers donated £400 to help the beleaguered shopkeeper replace the window and install shutters.

The fundraising campaign to help Brian replace the damaged window and door has already raised more than double it's target.

Brian said he has been 'overwhelmed' by support from his customers and the wider community.

He said: "It's really incredible. I'm so touched by people's kindness and generosity.

"I was feeling so raw, angry and hurt. But the kindness and support shown by everyone has really lifted me.

"I'm just overwhelmed. It's really reassuring to realise how much people really care. It makes you want to soldier on."

The fundraising was kicked off by former customer Claire Schultheiss, who now lives in Clitheroe.

Writing on the Go Fund Me page, she said: "Thompson's Newsagents supply local residents with newspapers, kids with sweets and are also really friendly, lovely people too.



"Brian's shop has been vandalised again. He just cannot afford for this to happen once let alone twice. He is considering closing the shop for good.



"Brian and his family do not deserve this.



"If everyone who uses the shop donates £1 we can soon raise £200 towards the cost of the window.



"If we raise any more, he could use it towards security.



"Every bit helps guys. Support local business. Penwortham looks after its folk."

The popular shopkeeper, who has been battling bladder cancer, has received encouragement from hundreds of customers and well wishers.

Lynn Muir, a regular customer, said: "Brian is such a lovely man. I was very sad to hear the shop had been broken into again. It would be a real loss to the community if he had to close the shop permanently. Sending best wishes to you Brian."

Another loyal customer wrote on Facebook: "Oh Brian we would be lost with you. You are a massive part of the community. Don’t let some young nasty people ruin your fantastic place."

If you'd like to help Brian, you can make a donation here.