Police have released CCTV footage as investigations continue into a spate of break-in burglaries.

The burglaries occurred overnight between August 2-3, across South Cumbria.

Six pubs were reported as victims of the break in burglaries, involving the theft of an amount of cash.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV footage regarding these incidents.

Break-ins occurred inSandside, Arnside, Crosthwaite and Grange-Over-Sands.

Call police on 101.