Crown Prosecution Service explains why it decided not to prosecute Preston taxi driver for alleged hate crime

The Crown Prosecution Service has explained why a Preston taxi driver will not face any charges over an obscene video in which he appeared to threaten Muslim converts to Christianity.



The 41-year-old man, from Deepdale, was arrested in December on suspicion of religiously aggravated harassment after a video was reported to Lancashire Police.

The taxi driver has since apologised for his comments in a follow-up video, asking for forgiveness from both Muslims and Christians

The video appeared to show a man threatening sexual violence against former Muslims who had converted to Christianity.

Filmed in a car driving around the Moor Park area of Preston, the video was shared to a private WhatsApp group but went viral after it was leaked to social media.

Yesterday (Wednesday, September 18) Lancashire Police concluded its 10-month investigation and confirmed that it would not be charging the man with any offences. It said that no further action will be taken.

The decision was made after the force was told by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) that it did not meet the evidential test for a criminal offence.

Today, the CPS has explained how it made its decision and why the man's actions did not constitute a criminal offence.

"The CPS has reviewed evidence gathered by Lancashire Constabulary in relation to a 41-year old-man who was arrested following complaints about a video that was shared on a number of social media sites", said a CPS spokesman.

"Having considered all the evidence, the CPS has concluded that the legal test for a prosecution is not met.

"In reaching this decision we have considered the evidence in conjunction with detailed legal guidelines for prosecutors on prosecuting cases involving communications sent via social media.

"The guidelines make clear the very high threshold that is required for a communication to be so grossly offensive as to be criminal.

"We have also taken into account evidence that the suspect had sent the video message only to his close friends, not anticipating it being more widely distributed.

"Whilst it is clear that many people have found the comments in the video offensive and distasteful, we have determined that they do not meet the high threshold required for a prosecution and we have therefore advised the police that no further action should be taken in this case."

How does the CPS work?

- Any decision by the CPS does not imply any finding concerning guilt or criminal conduct.

- The CPS makes decisions only according to the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors and it is applied in all decisions on whether or not to prosecute.

- It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the criminal court to consider.

- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

- This assessment is based on the evidence available arising out of the police investigation and not on the evidence that is likely to be gathered by the defence, and likely to be used to test the prosecution evidence. The CPS charging decision is therefore necessarily an assessment on the basis of the evidence that is available to the CPS at the time the decision is made.