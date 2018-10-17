Crowds gather to see anti-frackers released from Preston prison

Three anti-fracking protestors are being released from Preston prison after being freed on appeal.

The three had their sentences cut earlier today at the Court of Appeal in London.

Soil scientist Simon Blevins, 26, from Sheffield, and teacher Richard Roberts, 36, of London, were both jailed for 16 months, while piano restorer Rich Loizou, 31, from Devon, was given 15 months in September.

But their sentences were replaced with conditional discharges by three senior judges sitting in London earlier today.

The trio climbed on to lorries outside energy firm Cuadrilla's fracking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, in a protest last July which lasted almost 100 hours.

The three had been held in Preston prison, which was the scene of several protests over what were described as 'excessive' sentences.

Now campaigners have again gathered at the city jail to welcome them out on their release