Criminals who got stuck in mud at Preston's Ribbleton Park during bungled drugs pursuit appear in court

Two drug couriers were foiled when they drove onto a muddy field and got bogged down.

Neil Stanton, 40, and Jack Jenkins, 24, were trying to deliver a batch of street drugs worth between £4,000 and £10,000 destined for Preston’s streets on January 6.

If they had have been successful the drugs could have led to 500 drug deals across the city, Preston Crown Court was told.

But suspicious police began following the 56 plate Jaguar they were travelling in as it exited the M6 motorway at junction 31 at 3,35pm.

At first the duo did not react or stop when the officers activated their sirens on Brockholes Brow.

But as another police vehicle pulled in to block their path on New Hall Lane, Stanton suddenly swerved onto a road into the Callon estate and drove at speeds of up to 60 mph.

The panicking men ended up back on New Hall Lane where the car veered onto the wrong side of the road, then cut across the carriageway onto Ribbleton Park.

It became stranded in mud, Judge Andrew Jeffries QC was told.

Prosecuting, Jane Dagnall said: “ He made desperate attempts to get away but as the car drove across the playing field it was bogged down.

“During the chase Jenkins threw from the window seven small packages, a medium package and one larger package.

“One contained MDMA with a street value of between £500 and £800. The others contained wraps of cocaine and heroin ready for individual street deals.”

Jenkins, of Quarry Green, Liverpool, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and got two years suspended for two years, and a 30 day rehabilitation activity.

He admitted he had agreed to deliver the drugs from Merseyside to discharge a debts and obtain money to contribute towards his father’s funeral.

Stanton got eight months suspended for 18 months, with 10 days rehabilitation, a 12 month ban and an extended retest.

He admitted dangerous driving and possessing MDMA. The court heard he had eight convictions for 12 crimes.