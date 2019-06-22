Crime scene in Beenland Street remains taped off as locals speak of drama

Have your say

Beenland Street in Preston remained taped off today as police and forensic scientists continued their work.

The small cul-de-sac was out of bounds to all but local residents and officers investigating the discovery of a man's body.

Nearby New Hall Lane was busy with traffic, with many motorists seemingly unaware of the crime scene as they passed.

A tarpaulin covered the car containing the man's body.

Police have not said they suspect foul play but at this stage there is enough uncertainty for them to described the death as "unexplained."

Locals said there had been a police presence all morning, with few details being released.

A nearby shop owner said: "The police have been here since about eight o clock.

"We've heard there has been a body found in a car but that's all. They must be suspicious perhaps that something has gone on.

"The police came and asked me if I had any CCTV cameras but I haven't.."

Another local resident said:"I noticed a lot of police activity this morning but had no idea what it was.

"They've been here all day. It's a mystery to me."

More details are likety to be released by Lancashire police over the weekend