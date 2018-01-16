CRIME ALERT: Car break ins in Garstang

A crime alert has been issued for residents in Garstang following a spate of early morning car break ins.

Police are warning residents around the Bonds area to ensure their vehicles are locked and to remove all items of value after six cars were targeted in the early hours of Monday January 15.

PCSO Kirsty Newson said: "Over the weekend we have received numerous calls from Garstang residents to report car break-ins.

"Please keep vehicles locked when left unattended, even when parked on driveways. And if possible, remove all items of value.

"Some of the vehicles targeted were rummaged through but no items taken.

"Small items were taken from some of the vehicles including loose change and sat navigation systems."