Court date set following Chipping stabbing

A man charged by police after a stabbing in Chipping is set to appear at Preston Crown Court next month.

Matthew Greenwood, 27, of George Street, Bolton, was charged with a Section 18 offence under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 – wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Greenwood is set to appear at crown court at 10am on Monday, February 12.

The charge comes after a 20-year-old woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after being found with stab wounds at Kirkfield, Chipping, on January 7.

Lancashire Police say they were called to the address in Kirkfield at around 9pm on Jan 7. A man was later pursued that evening by police and arrested in connection with the incident at Rivington Services on the M61 motorway.