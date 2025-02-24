Court case begins for Preston man accused of stabbing British Transport Police at railway station
The jury have been sworn in at Preston Crown Court for the case of 53-year-old Russell Smith.
Smith has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article after an on duty officer was stabbed during Radio 2 in the Park weekend in September.
The attack, which took place at Preston Railway Station at 9.30pm on Saturday, September 7, was described as an ‘isolated incident’.
Paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.
He previously pleaded not guilty.
The case is expected to last a week.