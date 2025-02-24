A court case has started today for a Preston man accused of stabbing British Transport Police at railway station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jury have been sworn in at Preston Crown Court for the case of 53-year-old Russell Smith.

Smith has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article after an on duty officer was stabbed during Radio 2 in the Park weekend in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 53-year-old from Preston was charged with attempted murder after a British Transport Police officer was stabbed. | Google

The attack, which took place at Preston Railway Station at 9.30pm on Saturday, September 7, was described as an ‘isolated incident’.

Paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

He previously pleaded not guilty.

The case is expected to last a week.