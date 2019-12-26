Couple injured in Christmas Eve hit and run after Volkswagen crashes into revellers outside Lancashire nightclub

A man and woman have been injured following a hit and run outside a nightclub in Rawtenstall.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Christmas Eve (December 24) when a car mounted the pavement outside Revival nightclub in Bacup Road.

A man and woman had been walking along the pavement outside Revival nightclub in Bacup Road, Rawtenstall when a blue Volkswagen Golf mounted the pavement and hit them. Pic - Google.

Police said a couple had been walking along the pavement when a blue Volkswagen Golf appeared to deliberately drive into them before speeding off.

Neither the man nor the woman were seriously injured, but detectives believe the attack might have been racially-motivated.

Earlier in the evening the couple had been verbally assaulted at a nearby pub and it is believed both incidents are linked.

DC Melissa Chadwick, of Burnley CID, said: "We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has dashcam footage of it, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who thinks they know who may have been driving the car.

"Thankfully the couple weren't seriously injured but clearly this incident could have been a lot more serious and we need to find those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnley CID on 01282 472518 quoting incident number 1500 of December 24.