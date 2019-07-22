Couple assaulted in Chorley, suspects in stand-off with police in Steeley Lane

Have your say

An ongoing police incident in Chorley has led to road closures this morning.



Police descended on Steeley Lane, off the A6, at around 7am, following reports that a man and woman had been assaulted in their home.

Police have taped off Steeley Lane in Chorley this morning (July 22) as police continue to investigate an ongoing incident

A stand-off has ensued between police and two male suspects, who are inside a flat on Steeley Lane and refusing to co-operate with officers.

Paramedics are in attendance at a property near the Railway Inn, where the assault is understood to have taken place.

The two suspects are believed to be hiding out in a flat around the corner, near ASC tool hire.

The tactical ops unit has been mobilised and there are around seven police vehicles at the scene.

An ambulance has joined the heavy police presence in Steeley Lane, Chorley this morning

Steeley Lane has been taped off at the junctions with Eastway and Lyons Lane.

Police said the assault is not believed to have been a stabbing.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 6.55am today (Monday, July 22) to reports a man and woman had been assaulted at an address in Steeley Lane, Chorley.

"Officers attended and following enquiries visited another address in Steeley Lane to speak to two men in connection with the attack.

"Both men are refusing to leave the property and a police cordon is currently in place."

More to follow...